Patton Fund Management Inc. Takes $224,000 Position in Packaging Corporation of America $PKG

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PKG. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Packaging Corporation of America in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Packaging Corporation of America

In other news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total transaction of $5,399,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 437,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,460,526.66. This represents a 5.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Packaging Corporation of America Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of PKG stock opened at $216.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.40. Packaging Corporation of America has a twelve month low of $172.71 and a twelve month high of $250.82. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.04. Packaging Corporation of America had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Corporation of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Packaging Corporation of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PKG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $242.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.83.

Packaging Corporation of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

