Patton Fund Management Inc. Takes $226,000 Position in Lennar Corporation $LEN

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,046 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 1.2% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 1.4% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 1.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 2.3% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Lennar by 8.4% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $127.69 on Tuesday. Lennar Corporation has a twelve month low of $98.42 and a twelve month high of $189.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.33.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 18th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.15. Lennar had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 7.72%.The business had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 19.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lennar from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Zelman & Associates downgraded Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Lennar from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Lennar from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.75.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

