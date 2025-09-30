Patton Fund Management Inc. Takes $227,000 Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank & Trust Co now owns 10,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Northern Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the first quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 6,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of ITW stock opened at $261.43 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.66 and a fifty-two week high of $279.13. The stock has a market cap of $76.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 90.89% and a net margin of 21.31%.The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.350-10.550 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $1.61 dividend. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $283.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $260.67.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total transaction of $1,803,074.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 10,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,035.12. This trade represents a 39.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Stories

