Patton Fund Management Inc. Takes Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 584.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 9,218,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872,150 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at about $124,113,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 20.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,111,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967,830 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 57.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,764,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 89.4% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 5,047,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on DOC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Evercore ISI set a $22.00 price target on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.45.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

DOC opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $23.26. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.17, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.81 and a 200-day moving average of $18.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 5.90%.The company had revenue of $694.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.810-1.870 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.1017 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 508.33%.

Insider Activity

In other Healthpeak Properties news, CEO Scott M. Brinker acquired 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.83 per share, with a total value of $25,076.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 211,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,566,377.98. This represents a 0.71% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 8,783 shares of company stock valued at $150,129 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Further Reading

