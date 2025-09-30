Patton Fund Management Inc. Takes Position in Target Corporation $TGT

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,280 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Target by 2,530.0% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Target during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in Target by 951.4% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 389 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in Target during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Target from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Target from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Zacks Research upgraded Target from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of Target in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Monday, July 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.48.
Target Stock Up 1.0%
TGT stock opened at $88.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.16. Target Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.30 and a fifty-two week high of $161.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.27 and a 200-day moving average of $97.86.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.01. Target had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 3.72%.The business had revenue of $24.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Target Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 53.15%.
Target Company Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
See Also
