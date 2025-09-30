Patton Fund Management Inc. Takes Position in Target Corporation $TGT

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,280 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Get Target alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Target by 2,530.0% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Target during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in Target by 951.4% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 389 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in Target during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Target from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Target from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Zacks Research upgraded Target from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of Target in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Monday, July 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.48.

Target Stock Up 1.0%

TGT stock opened at $88.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.16. Target Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.30 and a fifty-two week high of $161.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.27 and a 200-day moving average of $97.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.01. Target had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 3.72%.The business had revenue of $24.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 53.15%.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.