Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 145 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MongoDB by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,809,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,833,000 after buying an additional 481,023 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,271,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,011,000 after buying an additional 129,451 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in MongoDB by 53.0% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,061,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,378,000 after purchasing an additional 367,717 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in MongoDB in the first quarter worth about $161,543,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in MongoDB by 863.5% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 870,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,694,000 after purchasing an additional 780,200 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDB. Truist Financial raised their target price on MongoDB from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. DA Davidson raised their target price on MongoDB from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on MongoDB from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MongoDB from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.83.

In related news, Director Peter Thomas Killalea sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.87, for a total value of $6,437,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 32,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,394,147.91. The trade was a 38.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.15, for a total value of $8,003,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,079,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,543,017.40. This represents a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,910 shares of company stock valued at $32,634,392 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $317.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $270.12 and its 200 day moving average is $217.34. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.78 and a 12 month high of $370.00. The stock has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of -323.47 and a beta of 1.49.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

