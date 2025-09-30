Perigon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 79.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth $29,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth $31,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 45,000 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.20, for a total value of $10,404,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 281,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,081,644. The trade was a 13.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon J. Moses sold 1,000 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.57, for a total transaction of $239,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,246,822.57. This represents a 4.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,825 shares of company stock valued at $32,532,671 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 1.5%

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $259.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $47.95 billion, a PE ratio of -10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.00. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $146.76 and a one year high of $261.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $235.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.93.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 72.92% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.52) earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.950 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.600-2.850 EPS. Analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.