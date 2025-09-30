Perigon Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $BBAG

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report) by 49.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,374.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,105,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,898,771 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,356,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,643,000 after acquiring an additional 323,742 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,279,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 795,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,697,000 after acquiring an additional 118,107 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 342.4% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 133,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after acquiring an additional 103,361 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BBAG opened at $46.62 on Tuesday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.31 and a 52 week high of $47.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.89.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

