Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $477,000 Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts Company $GPC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,933 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 7,950.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.86.

NYSE GPC opened at $139.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.43. Genuine Parts Company has a 12 month low of $104.01 and a 12 month high of $144.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.02. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 3.40%.The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 70.91%.

In other news, EVP Naveen Krishna sold 5,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.12, for a total value of $732,450.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 26,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,606,589.44. The trade was a 16.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

