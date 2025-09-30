Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $516,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF $EWX

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 75.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. FF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Greenspring Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 43.0% in the first quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 10,575.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EWX opened at $66.86 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $68.65. The company has a market cap of $742.15 million, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.16.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

