Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,275 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Corporation $OBDC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 45,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.42.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $13.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.76. Blue Owl Capital Corporation has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $15.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $485.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.42 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 38.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Corporation will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.01%.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

