Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 155 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. $HSIC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Henry Schein by 33.9% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,235,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,105,000 after buying an additional 566,530 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 24,351.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 542,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,144,000 after purchasing an additional 540,112 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 6.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,373,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,489,000 after purchasing an additional 390,399 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,551,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,857,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSIC opened at $66.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.86. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.56 and a twelve month high of $82.49.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 3.05%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Henry Schein has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.800-4.940 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HSIC. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Baird R W cut shares of Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 7th. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $75.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

