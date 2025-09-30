Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 303 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 794 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BankPlus Trust Department lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 200.0% in the first quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Groupe la Francaise lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 79.2% in the first quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Trading Down 0.1%

EME opened at $639.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $320.89 and a fifty-two week high of $667.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $621.83 and its 200 day moving average is $511.18.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $1.04. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 24.500-25.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EME shares. UBS Group set a $750.00 target price on shares of EMCOR Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Baird R W upgraded shares of EMCOR Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EMCOR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.50.

View Our Latest Report on EME

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.