PFS Partners LLC Has $38,000 Stake in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

PFS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the quarter. PFS Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. True North Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 32,993 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,095,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 38,342 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 749 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning raised its stake in Broadcom by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 3,788 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.58, for a total transaction of $33,958,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 725,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,412,152.04. The trade was a 12.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $1,354,063.26. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,798,106.90. The trade was a 13.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 666,071 shares worth $225,623,008. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $327.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 83.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $314.46 and its 200 day moving average is $254.25. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.10 and a 1 year high of $374.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 60.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 target price (up from $304.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $295.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.48.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

