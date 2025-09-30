PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG Stock Position Lifted by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter worth $244,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 302.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 15.8% in the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 551,217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,701,000 after purchasing an additional 75,118 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 11.2% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylvest Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 10.0% in the second quarter. Sylvest Advisors LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PPG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.82.

PPG Industries Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $103.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.65. The company has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.24 and a 1 year high of $134.92.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.22. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 6.25%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. PPG Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.750-8.050 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.40%.

PPG Industries Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.