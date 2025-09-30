Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 1,308 Shares of Okta, Inc. $OKTA

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Okta were worth $5,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Okta by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,792,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,167,000 after purchasing an additional 582,956 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Okta by 325.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,699,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,582 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 76.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,748,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,222 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Okta by 5.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,014,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,982,000 after purchasing an additional 100,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the first quarter valued at approximately $199,918,000. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OKTA shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 10,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 132,288 shares in the company, valued at $12,567,360. This trade represents a 7.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jonathan James Addison sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive owned 7,067 shares in the company, valued at $706,700. The trade was a 56.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,593 shares of company stock worth $12,598,168. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Okta Price Performance

Shares of Okta stock opened at $93.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 110.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.83. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.92 and a 1-year high of $127.57.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $728,000 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.84 million. Okta had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Okta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.330-3.380 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

