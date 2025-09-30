Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $5.28 Million Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $5,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

CSL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $480.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $429.17.

CSL opened at $333.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $376.18 and a 200 day moving average of $373.63. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.05. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $311.41 and a 12 month high of $481.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.67 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 38.16% and a net margin of 16.12%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

