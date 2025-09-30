Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 3,209 Shares of Ball Corporation $BALL

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,209 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Ball were worth $4,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ball by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,002,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,630 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Ball by 359.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,184,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,299,000 after acquiring an additional 926,728 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Ball during the 1st quarter worth about $47,606,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its holdings in Ball by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,653,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,088,000 after acquiring an additional 457,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Ball by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,733,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,238,000 after acquiring an additional 454,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Ball Stock Up 0.3%

Ball stock opened at $49.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.95. Ball Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $43.51 and a fifty-two week high of $68.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Ball has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.550-3.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ball news, Chairman Daniel William Fisher sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $175,270.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 10,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,355.80. This trade represents a 25.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

