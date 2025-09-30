Shearwater Capital LLC Raises Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Shearwater Capital LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,465 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 0.6% of Shearwater Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Shearwater Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 5,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $181.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.81 and a 200-day moving average of $146.62. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $184.55.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.14%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $44,052,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,765,768.80. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.34, for a total value of $13,675,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 71,233,203 shares in the company, valued at $12,988,662,235.02. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,148,818 shares of company stock valued at $720,112,070 over the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $225.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.21.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

