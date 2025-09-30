Shift4 Payments, Inc. $FOUR Stock Holdings Lifted by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FOUR. SRH Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $79.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.72. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.09 and a 1 year high of $127.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $413.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.84 million. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.11%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider James J. Whalen sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total transaction of $71,372.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 56,324 shares in the company, valued at $5,062,964.36. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Taylor Lauber sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total transaction of $221,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 285,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,300,240.92. This trade represents a 0.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.21.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

