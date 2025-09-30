Signaturefd LLC Boosts Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 362.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 171.3% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $35.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.92.

VICI Properties Trading Up 0.2%

VICI Properties stock opened at $32.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.98 and a 1 year high of $34.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.36.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.59 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 70.20% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. VICI Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.370 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 18th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

