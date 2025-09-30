Signaturefd LLC Boosts Holdings in Vodafone Group PLC $VOD

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,232 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in Vodafone Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 213,975 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 13,865 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 49.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,565 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the second quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 183.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VOD shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Vodafone Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

VOD opened at $11.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26. Vodafone Group PLC has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $12.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.65.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

