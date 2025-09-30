Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Position in Target Corporation $TGT

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,589 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Target by 407.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,970,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,666,672,000 after purchasing an additional 12,825,586 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $595,839,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Target by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,370,062 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $560,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,653 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Target by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,194,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $542,020,000 after purchasing an additional 370,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Target by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,028,486 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $420,413,000 after purchasing an additional 229,670 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $88.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.27 and its 200 day moving average is $97.86. Target Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.30 and a 1 year high of $161.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.01. Target had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 3.72%.The company had revenue of $24.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Target from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Target from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.48.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

