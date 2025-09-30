Signaturefd LLC Buys 158 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 316,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,556,000 after acquiring an additional 18,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.69, for a total transaction of $4,613,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.47, for a total transaction of $528,867.75. Following the sale, the director owned 9,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,560.61. The trade was a 20.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,825 shares of company stock worth $32,532,671 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.32.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 1.5%

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $259.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $47.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.00. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.76 and a 52 week high of $261.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $235.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.93.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.33. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 72.92% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.52) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Take-Two Interactive Software has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.950 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.600-2.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Featured Stories

