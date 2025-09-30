Signaturefd LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. $XYL

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Xylem by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $694,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xylem by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON raised its holdings in Xylem by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 16,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $143.86 on Tuesday. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.47 and a 1 year high of $145.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. Xylem had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $139,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,861.72. The trade was a 25.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XYL shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.33.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

