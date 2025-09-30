Signaturefd LLC Has $756,000 Position in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group by 167.8% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Sharp Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group by 86.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of HIG stock opened at $132.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.72. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.93 and a 12 month high of $135.17.

The Hartford Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Insurance Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. The Hartford Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Insurance Group

In other The Hartford Insurance Group news, EVP Donald Christian Hunt sold 2,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $284,339.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 35,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $4,364,490.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,574 shares in the company, valued at $9,580,389. This trade represents a 31.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HIG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

The Hartford Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

