Signaturefd LLC Has $797,000 Stake in General Motors Company $GM

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,195 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,847 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in General Motors in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in General Motors in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its holdings in General Motors by 914.4% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 984 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on GM. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho upped their target price on General Motors from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. CLSA raised General Motors to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.11.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 753,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $45,185,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 433,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,989,943.65. This trade represents a 63.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 14,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $865,353.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,413. This trade represents a 54.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,044,824 shares of company stock valued at $120,540,709 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Price Performance

NYSE:GM opened at $61.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.05. General Motors Company has a one year low of $41.60 and a one year high of $62.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.26. The stock has a market cap of $58.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.32.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.01. General Motors had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $47.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.250-10.000 EPS. Analysts anticipate that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 9.52%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

