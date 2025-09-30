Signaturefd LLC Increases Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,792 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,121,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,360,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,946,101 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,055,088 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $518,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,815 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,997,575 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $510,850,000 after acquiring an additional 192,148 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,912,392 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $372,134,000 after acquiring an additional 15,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,017,638 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $257,834,000 after acquiring an additional 45,674 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other news, CMO Karen Fleming sold 2,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.09, for a total transaction of $437,131.88. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 88,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,169,865.15. The trade was a 3.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Karen Sykes sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $607,040.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 106,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,149,236.88. This trade represents a 3.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,283 shares of company stock valued at $6,789,418. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROST. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.67.

Ross Stores Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $151.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.36. The company has a market cap of $49.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.15. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.36 and a 12-month high of $158.69.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 25.71%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

