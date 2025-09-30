Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Position in The Trade Desk $TTD

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter worth $27,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter worth $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 466.7% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of TTD opened at $49.64 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $42.96 and a 1-year high of $141.53. The stock has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a PE ratio of 59.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.24). Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $694.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Trade Desk’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Trade Desk has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 51,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total transaction of $4,676,622.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 218,246 shares in the company, valued at $19,899,670.28. The trade was a 19.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $67,624.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,687. This trade represents a 21.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TTD shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Trade Desk from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.15.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TTD

About Trade Desk

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.