Signaturefd LLC Reduces Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF $DFUV

Signaturefd LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 233,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,865,000 after acquiring an additional 23,917 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 20,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,686 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,741,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,930,000 after buying an additional 266,152 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUV opened at $44.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12 month low of $35.38 and a 12 month high of $45.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.75.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

