Signaturefd LLC Sells 116 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF $SDY

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SDY. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. 43.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $139.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $119.83 and a 52 week high of $144.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.81.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

