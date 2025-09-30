Signaturefd LLC Sells 1,225 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,297 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,981,854 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,922,633,000 after acquiring an additional 348,895 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,380,866 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,485,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,552 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,077,928 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $779,433,000 after acquiring an additional 358,916 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,909,297 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $757,808,000 after acquiring an additional 223,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,530,260 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $709,201,000 after acquiring an additional 60,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EOG opened at $113.25 on Tuesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.52 and a 12 month high of $138.18. The stock has a market cap of $61.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 25.25%.The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.41.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

