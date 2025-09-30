Signaturefd LLC Sells 3,836 Shares of POSCO $PKX

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,836 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in POSCO by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of POSCO by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of POSCO by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 21,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of POSCO by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, DMC Group LLC raised its stake in POSCO by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period.

POSCO Stock Up 1.2%

PKX stock opened at $49.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 60.90, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.41. POSCO has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $71.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $12.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. POSCO had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 0.82%. On average, equities analysts predict that POSCO will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded POSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded POSCO from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, POSCO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel producer in Korea and internationally. It operates through six segments: Steel, Trading, Construction, Logistics and Others, Green Materials and Energy, and Others. The company engages in the production, import, sale, and export of steel products, such as hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets, as well as pig iron, billets, blooms, and slabs; trading of steel and raw materials, textiles, agricultural commodities, and other goods; natural resources development and power generation activities; and planning, designing, and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings.

