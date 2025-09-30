Signaturefd LLC Sells 4,169 Shares of Rio Tinto PLC $RIO

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,870 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,169 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto by 5,754.5% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 644 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Monday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Rio Tinto Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $65.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.66. Rio Tinto PLC has a 12-month low of $51.67 and a 12-month high of $72.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Rio Tinto Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 620.0%. Rio Tinto’s payout ratio is presently 45.74%.

Rio Tinto Profile

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.