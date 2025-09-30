Signaturefd LLC Sells 479 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 22,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,764,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter worth $522,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ELV. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $492.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $447.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Leerink Partnrs cut Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.06.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Susan D. Devore acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $312.15 per share, for a total transaction of $374,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,149.30. This trade represents a 52.13% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux acquired 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $286.94 per share, with a total value of $2,438,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 151,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,333,678.80. This represents a 5.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $319.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $304.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $363.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.71 and a twelve month high of $524.68.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.30 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.26 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.11%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

