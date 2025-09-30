Signaturefd LLC Trims Stake in Eversource Energy $ES

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in Eversource Energy by 3,529.4% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy by 233.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Loretta D. Keane purchased 3,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.07 per share, for a total transaction of $249,744.60. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 12,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,020.31. The trade was a 45.80% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ES opened at $70.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.22. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $70.64.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 6.60%.The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.670-4.820 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.7525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.18%.

ES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.38.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

