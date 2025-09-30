Snap-On Incorporated $SNA Stake Lessened by CX Institutional

CX Institutional reduced its holdings in Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Snap-On were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in Snap-On by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-On by 5.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-On by 367.7% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-On in the first quarter worth approximately $1,986,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-On in the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Snap-On news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.38, for a total transaction of $1,548,834.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 111,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,557,542.46. The trade was a 4.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.88, for a total transaction of $7,393,716.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 815,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,587,472.72. This represents a 2.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,898 shares of company stock valued at $8,983,203. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SNA shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Snap-On from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Snap-On from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Snap-On in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Snap-On from $329.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap-On has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.00.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $344.41 on Tuesday. Snap-On Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $284.38 and a fifty-two week high of $373.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $328.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $323.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.11. Snap-On had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 20.98%.The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a $2.14 dividend. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. Snap-On’s payout ratio is presently 45.65%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

