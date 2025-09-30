Sprott Physical Gold Trust $PHYS Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHYS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 18.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,917,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,695 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 131.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,172,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,208,000 after acquiring an additional 665,199 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 137.0% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 758,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,262,000 after acquiring an additional 438,259 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 338.9% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 541,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,033,000 after acquiring an additional 418,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2,489.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 412,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,915,000 after acquiring an additional 396,193 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $29.32 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $19.63 and a 1 year high of $29.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.61.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

