State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Position in Wabtec $WAB

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Wabtec were worth $4,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WAB. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Wabtec by 9.8% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Wabtec by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 313,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,846,000 after purchasing an additional 9,041 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Wabtec by 2.8% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Wabtec by 16.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 142,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,781,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Wabtec by 2,220.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 738,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $133,843,000 after buying an additional 706,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WAB opened at $197.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11. Wabtec has a 52 week low of $151.81 and a 52 week high of $216.10.

Wabtec ( NYSE:WAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Wabtec had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.65%. Wabtec’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Wabtec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.550-9.150 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Wabtec will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WAB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wabtec from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Wabtec in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Wabtec from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Wabtec from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Wabtec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wabtec has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.88.

In other Wabtec news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.97, for a total transaction of $341,756.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 136,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,974,408.13. The trade was a 1.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 5,369 shares of company stock worth $1,042,586 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

