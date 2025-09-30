State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,605 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $4,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 11.5% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 130.8% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 6,594.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,167,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. UBS Group set a $82.00 target price on Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday. Mizuho set a $83.00 price target on Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.36.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $80.05 on Tuesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.12 and a 12-month high of $80.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.35.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 14.85%.The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Xcel Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

