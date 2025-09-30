State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 211.2% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at $39,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Painted Porch Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCHP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.75.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of MCHP opened at $64.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.44, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.10 and a 200-day moving average of $60.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $34.13 and a 52 week high of $80.42.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 3.50%.The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Microchip Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.370 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is -535.29%.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 30,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,886.25. This represents a 24.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 7,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $505,504.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,287.20. This represents a 19.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

