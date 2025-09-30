State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Position in ESAB Corporation $ESAB

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of ESAB Corporation (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of ESAB worth $4,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ESAB in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ESAB by 204.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in ESAB by 706.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ESAB by 1,128.9% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of ESAB by 323.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE ESAB opened at $109.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. ESAB Corporation has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $135.97.

ESAB Dividend Announcement

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $715.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.80 million. ESAB had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 9.36%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ESAB Corporation will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ESAB news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 1,440 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.49, for a total value of $192,225.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,881.61. The trade was a 8.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 4,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $459,774.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ESAB. Zacks Research cut shares of ESAB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ESAB from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised ESAB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Loop Capital upgraded ESAB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on ESAB from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.44.

About ESAB

(Free Report)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Featured Stories

