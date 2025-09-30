State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $3.81 Million Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,406 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $3,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Three Seasons Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Three Seasons Wealth LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 28.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in CoStar Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 28,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 15,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CoStar Group Stock Up 0.3%

CoStar Group stock opened at $84.23 on Tuesday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.26 and a twelve month high of $97.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 336.92, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 3.57%.The company had revenue of $781.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CoStar Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.150-0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $2,330,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 319,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,790,620.97. This represents a 7.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Cynthia Cammett Cann sold 2,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $188,764.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 25,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,837.35. This trade represents a 7.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,033 shares of company stock valued at $4,777,764 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CoStar Group from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CoStar Group

About CoStar Group

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.