State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $3.81 Million Stock Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $3,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 260.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 165.7% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.89.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $73.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.13. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.65 and a 52 week high of $94.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.16.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.430-4.630 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 2.87%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Stories

