State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $4.21 Million Stock Position in Millrose Properties, Inc. $MRP

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP – Free Report) by 76.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,816 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.09% of Millrose Properties worth $4,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Millrose Properties in the first quarter valued at about $488,156,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Millrose Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,988,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Millrose Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,773,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Millrose Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,729,000. Finally, Newtyn Management LLC acquired a new stake in Millrose Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,020,000.

Shares of MRP opened at $33.80 on Tuesday. Millrose Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.97.

Millrose Properties ( NYSE:MRP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $149.00 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.6%. This is a positive change from Millrose Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd.

Millrose Properties, Inc is a real estate investment and management company that focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality commercial properties. They are headquartered in Purchase, New York.

