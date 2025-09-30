State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $4.36 Million Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $4,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in CF Industries during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 114.1% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in CF Industries by 118.5% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Price Performance

CF Industries stock opened at $90.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.95. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.34 and a 52-week high of $104.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.20.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CF shares. HSBC decreased their price target on CF Industries from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. BNP Paribas cut CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $103.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (down previously from $93.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CF

About CF Industries

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.