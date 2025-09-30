State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $4.60 Million Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,648 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,664,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,279,706,000 after purchasing an additional 642,642 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,509,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $446,093,000 after purchasing an additional 33,412 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 23.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,520,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $320,421,000 after purchasing an additional 472,382 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in D.R. Horton by 60.2% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 2,176,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $266,811,000 after buying an additional 817,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 652.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,981,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,477,000 after buying an additional 1,718,094 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.74, for a total transaction of $180,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,622.82. The trade was a 45.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,376 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $251,808.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 6,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,631. This represents a 17.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,376 shares of company stock valued at $5,898,848. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DHI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DHI

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $169.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.81. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.44 and a fifty-two week high of $195.50.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 15.74%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 12.83%.

About D.R. Horton

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.