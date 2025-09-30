State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Position in Generac Holdings Inc. $GNRC

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,636 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Generac were worth $3,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Generac by 19.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Generac by 15.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new position in Generac in the first quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in Generac by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 105,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Generac from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Generac from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.11.

Generac stock opened at $165.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.63. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $99.50 and a one year high of $203.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $182.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.74.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.32. Generac had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 7.91%.The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Generac has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total transaction of $906,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 552,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,202,968.86. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

