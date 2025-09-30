State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Position in W.R. Berkley Corporation $WRB

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $4,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get W.R. Berkley alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of W.R. Berkley by 6.3% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 73,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec grew its holdings in W.R. Berkley by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 17,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 7,131 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in W.R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of W.R. Berkley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,493,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of W.R. Berkley by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 50,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 21,737 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of W.R. Berkley from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of W.R. Berkley from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded W.R. Berkley to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on W.R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lowered W.R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.54.

W.R. Berkley Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $75.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.87. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a 1 year low of $55.80 and a 1 year high of $76.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. W.R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 12.32%.During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

W.R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. W.R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.20%.

W.R. Berkley Profile

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.