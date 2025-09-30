State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Leidos were worth $4,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Leidos alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the first quarter worth $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 260.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Leidos during the first quarter worth about $33,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Leidos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leidos Stock Performance

NYSE LDOS opened at $185.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.71. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.62 and a 1-year high of $202.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.57.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. Leidos has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.150-11.450 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Leidos news, insider Stephen Edward Hull sold 12,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $2,226,215.58. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,817 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,040.38. This represents a 32.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.05, for a total value of $356,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,892.85. This represents a 16.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,975 shares of company stock valued at $4,078,740 in the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus increased their price target on Leidos from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on Leidos from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Leidos and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price (up from $186.00) on shares of Leidos in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Leidos

About Leidos

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.